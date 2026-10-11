Beyond The Cup takes vegetarian food beyond the familiar

Chef Mathangi Kumar, who has worked at Summer House Eatery and Madco, brings her experience to the kitchen. Trained in French cuisine at Le Cordon Bleu, she approaches vegetarian cooking with an emphasis on ingredients, technique and the possibilities of regional food. “I wouldn’t particularly call it different. I think the only difference is we just did not want to be another place doing kebabs. We do not want to be another place doing some sabzi, some rice, you know, something for the sake of it,” she says.

For Mathangi, the challenge is to strike a balance between the familiar and the unexpected. She draws inspiration from regional traditions, the founders’ family recipes and techniques from other cuisines, without simply combining ingredients for novelty.

“I wanted to create a dish that's smack in the middle,” she says, explaining how she balances familiarity with surprise. The ingredients or flavours might be recognisable, but an unexpected flavour profile or accompaniment can make a dish more exciting.