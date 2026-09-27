A little bit of Mizoram in Velachery

Next, we sampled their pork curry, where the meat was cooked with mustard leaves procured directly from Mizoram, along with fresh kimchi and white cilantro. Instead of corn flour, they use potatoes and onions to thicken the gravy, explains Feli. The smoked pork curry brought another distinctly Northeastern flavour to the table. It was cooked with dry mushrooms, akhuni (fermented soybean), white cilantro, fresh kimchi, tomatoes and potato, with the fermented soybean adding depth. The Nampi pork chilli fry is where the heat picked up - with the pork cooked first and then stir-fried with fish sauce, a little soy sauce and chilli flakes. “A customer suggested replacing green chilli with chilli flakes would make this dish even better, and then this version became our fast-selling dish,” reveals Feli.

The roasted beef cubes were the highlight. Despite its name, the beef wasn’t deep-fried but slowcooked for nearly three hours with very little red chilli powder, turmeric and salt, until the meat turned soft and tender rather than chewy. “The long cooking allows the flavour of the beef to remain at the centre,” Feli explains.

The ramen was light, topped with mushrooms, carrots and beans, with a non-vegetarian option available too. Sesame seeds, green onions and finely sliced cabbage added texture, while the noodles were tossed with oil, onions and masala, making it a warm and savoury dish.