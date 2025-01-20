Avadi cops search for 3 key accused in history sheeter brothers' murder

CHENNAI: Investigating the murders of history sheeter siblings over a minor quarrel in Avadi on Saturday, the Avadi police are hunting for three more people, including the main accused.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the murders were triggered by a quarrel between the brothers, Rettamalai Srinivasan (27) and Stalin (24), and Ganesh. After the murder, Ganesh and his associates Madesh and Tarun, are on the run, said a Thanthi TV report.

According to the police, Srinivasan and Stalin, both history sheeters, had an altercation with a trio riding a two-wheeler near Ayalacheri, which escalated when the trio returned with weapons and attacked the brothers. Stalin was stabbed to death on Ayalacheri Main Road, while Srinivasan was killed in a grove at Dhanalakshmi Nagar on the night of January 18.

The Avadi police retrieved the body and sent them to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police arrested five people, N Praveen (19), P Balaji (25), M Karthik (20), N Naveen Kumar (20), and K Sathya (20), all residents of Pattabiram, who have been remanded in custody.



