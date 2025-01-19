Day after history sheeter brothers' murder, Avadi cops arrest 5; inspector suspended

CHENNAI: A day after the double murder of two history-sheeters - siblings - by an unidentified gang allegedly over a street quarrel on Saturday evening, near Pattabiram, Avadi City Police have arrested five persons and suspended Pattabiram Police Station Inspector Jagannathan citing inaction.

According to a senior police officer, Inspector Jagannathan failed to take action on the list of history-sheeters provided by the headquarters, directing station house officers to monitor the movements of history-sheeters in their jurisdiction.

The murdered history-sheeters identified as G Rettamalai Srinivasan (27), and G Stalin (24) were ‘C’ category rowdies residing in Pattabiram. Srinivasan and Stalin had cases against them in Pattabiram police station.

Sources said that the brothers were in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with a trio who rode past them in a two-wheeler near Ayalacheri on Saturday evening. Both the groups exchanged verbal abuses and the trio left the scene. Later, they returned with more men and deadly weapons and attacked the brothers. As both ran to escape further attacks, the trio first rounded up Stalin and stabbed him repeatedly to death on Ayalacheri Main Road. The gang then killed Srinivasan at a grove in Dhanalakshmi Nagar.

While the place where Stalin died fell under Avadi Police limits, Srinivasan’s murder fell under Pattabiram police limits.

Police arrested N Praveen (19), P Balaji (25), M Karthik (20), N Naveen Kumar (20), and K Sathya (20) - all residents of Pattabiram. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The search is on for the absconding suspects.