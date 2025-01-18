Double murder in Avadi: Siblings stabbed to death after street quarrel

CHENNAI: Two history sheeters- brothers were murdered in succession by yet-to-be-identified gang on Saturday night reportedly over a street quarrel near Pattabiram in Avadi city police limits.

The deceased rowdies have been identified as Rettamalai Srinivasan (27) and his brother, Stalin (24)- both ‘C’ category rowdies and residents of Pattabiram.

Srinivasan and Stalin had cases against them in Pattabiram police station.

Sources said that the brothers were in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with a trio who rode past them in a two wheeler near Ayalacheri on Saturday evening.

While both groups exchanged verbal abuses, the trio who left the scene returned with more men and deadly weapons and started attacking the brothers.

As both of the injured siblings ran to escape further attacks, the trio first rounded up Stalin and stabbed him repeatedly on Ayalacheri main road. Stalin died in the spot.

The gang then caught up with the injured Srinivasan at a grove in Dhanalakshmi Nagar and stabbed him to death too.

Police teams reached the scene on investigation and moved the bodies of the deceased to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for post mortem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Avadi) Ayman Jamal has constituted a special team to trace the attackers.