AR Rahman was exhausted after back-to-back travel, says sister Fathima

CHENNAI: News of double Oscar winning composer AR Rahman being admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, spread like a wildfire a few minutes ago. Wishes poured in for the musician's recovery from all quarters.

While the hospital refused to comment on his health status, we contacted AR Rahman's sister Fathima Shekar. She told, "He was exhausted after back-to-back travel and suffered a mild discomfort and dehydration. He has currently been given an IV and will be sent back home today."

AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, also took to Instagram to assure fans that his father is doing well and expressed gratitude for their love, prayers, and support.

He wrote, "To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared on his X account that he spoke with the doctors at the hospital, who confirmed that AR Rahman’s health is stable and that he will be discharged soon.

(With inputs from Online Desk)