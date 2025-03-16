Begin typing your search...
Music director AR Rahman hospitalised in Chennai due to chest pain
CHENNAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital in Chennai after complaining of chest pain.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the music director was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Sunday.
The report also added that doctors are monitoring him closely, and various test, including ECG and ECHO, are being performed.
Further details awaited.
