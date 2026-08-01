Anitha's brothers begins hunger strike in Chennai to abolish NEET

Members of the Anti-NEET Joint Action Committee began the protest at Thiruvalluvar Illam, the headquarters of the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, in Chinmaya Nagar, Koyambedu. Besides seeking the scrapping of NEET, the protesters also demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against students who participated in the recent anti-NEET demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The organisers said the hunger strike would continue indefinitely until the Union government abolishes NEET.