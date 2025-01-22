Anna University sexual assault suspect hospitalised after suffering seizures

CHENNAI: Gnanasekaran, the suspect in the alleged sexual assault of an Anna University student was hospitalised after suffering seizures.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the seizures occurred early on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Gnanasekaran had been under 7-day police custody for interrogation by the special investigation team.

On December 23, 2024, Gnanasekaran took a video of the girl with her friend at an isolated place in the university near Raj Bhavan.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her, and then blackmailed her with the video of the assault and asked her to meet him whenever he asked.

However, the girl lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station, Kotturpuram, about the sexual assault.

Based on the complaint, the police nabbed the accused.