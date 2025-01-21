Anna University sexual assault suspect’s custody extended

CHENNAI: A lower court in Chennai extended the police custody of Gnanasekaran, the suspect in the alleged sexual assault of an Anna University student.

On Monday, Gnanasekaran was produced before the Saidapet magistrate court from the Puzhal central prison. After recording his appearance, the court extended the custody by seven days.

On December 23, 2024, Gnanasekaran took a video of the girl with her friend at an isolated place in the university near Raj Bhavan. He allegedly sexually assaulted her, and then blackmailed her with the video of the assault and asked her to meet him whenever he asked.

However, the girl moved the All Women Police, Kotturpuram, and lodged a complaint about the sexual assault. Based on the complaint, the police nabbed the accused. Their investigation revealed that he was a frequent trespasser, as his wife was working in the university.

Meanwhile, the High Court took suo motu cognisance and came down heavily on the State government for the FIR being leaked on electronic and social media. The court directed the State to pay Rs 25 lakh to the girl as interim compensation for the leakage of FIR and the trauma she underwent.

It may be noted that HC constituted a special investigation team to probe the case, and the State invoked the Goondas Act against the accused.