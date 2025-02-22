Anna University sexual assault suspect Gnanasekaran detained in theft case

CHENNAI: The accused Gnanasekaran, who was earlier arrested in the sexual assault case of the Anna University was again detained in theft case linked to him.

According to Thanthi TV, police detained Gnanasekaran in seven theft cases in Pallikaranai.

He was taken into custody for three days and Pallikaranai police are interrogating him regarding the cases.

Gnanasekaran was arrested on December 25 in connection to the assault case by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP).

Also Read: Anna University sexual assault suspect’s custody extended

He was detained under the Goondas Act based on the recommendation of the Special Investigation Team.