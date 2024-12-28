Begin typing your search...

    Anna University sexual assault: Madras HC asks govt to initiate action against Chennai police commissioner

    The vacation bench said holding the press conference was in violation of service rules, and recommended the State government to initiate action against the ADGP rank officer

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Dec 2024 1:28 PM IST
    (L-R) Chennai City police commissioner A Arun; Madras High Court 

    CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to initiate action against Chennai City police commissioner A Arun for holding a press conference in connection with the sexual assault of an Anna University student.

    The vacation bench of justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan said holding the press conference was in violation of service rules, and recommended the State government to initiate action against the ADGP rank officer.

    The bench also pulled up the commissioner for stating that only one person was involved in the sexual assault of the student, with the judges noting that the investigation was in the preliminary stages and it was too early for a senior officer to make such an assertion.

