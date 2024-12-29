Anna Univ sexual assault case: AIADMK puts up 'Who is that sir?' posters across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Continuing its attack on the ruling DMK government on the recent sexual assault of a student inside Anna University campus, the AIAMDK has put up posters across Tamil Nadu posing the question, ‘Who is that sir?’. They also carry the hashtag ‘Save our daughters’.

Earlier, quoting media reports, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami had alleged that accused Gnanasekaran had spoken to someone whom he called over phone as 'Sir', and said the police were not revealing who the person was. Alleging a cover up by the police and government, Palaniswami said only an inquiry by the CBI would reveal the truth.

On December 23, an engineering student was sexually assaulted at the Anna University campus in Guindy. Hours later, she filed a complaint and the accused, Gnanasekaran from Kottur, was arrested.

But that did not did not bring a closure to the incident, as the opposition alleged that the accused was a DMK man – a charge that the ruling party has vehemently denied – and that one more person, with whom Gnanasekaran spoke over the phone, was involved in the incident. However, the police have maintained that the accused was only pretending to make the call as part of his plan to intimidate the woman.

Also Read:

Anna University sexual assault suspect’s phone had clips of more women

Anna Univ sexual assault case: CoP addressing media not against rules, says TN Law Minister