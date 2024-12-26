Anna University sexual assault case: Arrested biryani-seller remanded in judicial custody for 15 days

CHENNAI: Gnanasekaran who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the sexual assault of a female student inside Anna University campus has been remanded in 15-day judicial custody.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the 37-year-old had gotten injured while trying to escape from the police. He is presently admitted at the Government Stanley Medical Hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Gnanasekaran of Kottur, who sells biryani on the pavement, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a second-year female engineering student who was with her male friend inside the College of Engineering campus in Guindy here on Monday night.

According to the complaint, the girl was talking with her male friend, also a college student, when a man threatened them and attacked the male student. The accused then forced the girl to perform sexual acts. Police said the incident happened around 8 pm.

Following the complaint, Kotturpuram AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel conducted an inquiry with the victim in the presence of the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) members and constituted special teams to nab the accused.

An official statement from the city police then said that they arrested Gnanasekaran of Kottur based on gathered scientific evidence and he has confessed to the crime. The police added that the accused is a history-sheeter and has several criminal cases against him.

