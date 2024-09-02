Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Sep 2024 12:37 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-02 12:57:17.0  )
    Andhra rains: Southern Railway announces cancellation of express trains on Sep 1 & 2; check details
    CHENNAI:Several express trains on Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled due to rains in Andhra Pradesh, said a Southern Railway statement.

    Train No. 17236 Nagercoil-SMVT Bengaluru Express, scheduled to depart at 7.15 PM on Tuesday, train No. 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express, scheduled to depart at 10.35 AM on Tuesday, train No. 22841 Santragachi-Tambaram Antyodaya Express, scheduled to depart at 6.00 PM on Monday, and train No. 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam Dharti Aaba Express, scheduled to depart at 6.05 PM on Monday, are fully cancelled.

    DTNEXT Bureau

