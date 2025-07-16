Almost 11,000 applications submitted at ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camp held in 7 places

CHENNAI: On the day ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (Stalin with you) was launched by Chief Minister Stalin on Tuesday, 10,949 petitions were submitted by residents across seven locations in the city.

Of which, 7,518 were filed by women for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT), and 3,431 petitions to 13 designated departments.

The data released by the GCC revealed that for KMUT, the highest number of applications (1,435) were submitted in ward number 143 in Valasaravakkam. Over 1,200 applications were received from three wards. Other wards received 800-plus applications.

Around 3,431 petitions were submitted for 13 departments, of which the Revenue and Disaster Management department received the highest with 1,234 petitions, followed by 635 in Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection department, 482 in the IT department, and the least with 21 petitions in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department.

On Thursday, the ‘Ungaludun Stalin’ camps will be held in a ward in Madhavaram, Royapuram, Ambattur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones from 9 am to 3 pm.

