Ma Su receives petitions in ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camp, orders officials to expedite redressal

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the ‘Ungaludan Stalin' camp held at Saidapet and received the petitions submitted by the people and issued orders for their redressal on Tuesday.

These camps are to be held in 10,000 places till November in the State.

In the first phase of these camps, 109 places have been started in Chennai. 45 services are being provided through 15 departments in rural areas and 43 services are being provided through 13 departments in urban areas across the State, said Ma Subramanian.

“In the same way, the Chennai corporation has planned to hold the camp for the residents in 200 wards in the city from Tuesday. Two camps will be organised for every ward,” Subramanian added.