CM’s scheme promises solution in under 2 months; 10,000 camps to be held across TN until November

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (Stalin with you) scheme designed to deliver 46 different services/schemes of the state government to the people at their locality.

The chief minister also collected the applications and interacted with the people who turned up for the Ungaludan Stalin camps and oversaw the registration of the petitions. Announcing that about 10,000 camps will be conducted as part of the scheme across Tamil Nadu till November, Stalin said about 3,563 camps, including 2,135 camps in urban areas will be conducted in all districts from today to August 15.

Under the scheme, 43 different services will be delivered at the locality of the people through 13 departments in urban areas and 46 services will be delivered through 15 departments in rural areas by setting a 45-day deadline.

Shortly after the launch, Stalin said on X, "I am sending the government administration to their own areas to fulfil the basic needs of the people. Solutions within 45 days for applications submitted for 46 government services, including family cards, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai and patta transfers."

Collectors of all districts will function as chief coordinators of the scheme in their respective districts and coordination officers will be appointed in all unions, corporations, municipalities and town panchayats to undertake door-to-door awareness drives and organise the scheme camps.

In Cuddalore, 378 Ungaludan Stalin camps, including 248 in rural areas are being organised. On the launch day, orders were issued under the supervision of the CM to provide a hearing aid to an applicant named Sabarish, while separate orders were issued for Mrs Senthamilselvi and Mr Perumal to avail CM's comprehensive health insurance card and change of name for EB connection, respectively.

The chief minister later unveiled a statue and memorial auditorium in the name of martyr Ilayaperumal at Lalpuram in Chidambaram.

Stalin reaffirmed his commitment to empower the marginalised sections, mainly the scheduled castes and said he would continue to fight the union government to amend the SC and ST caste names and change to end with ‘IR’ (in Tamil) instead of ‘IN’.

Referring to the recent renaming of all student hostels as social justice hostels, the chief minister said, "I don't say that everything will change today or tomorrow. Social liberation is a long journey. It takes time. But, everything will change. Definitely, I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, will change."

Stalin also announced an industrial park spread over 150 acres for non-leather footwear and footwear components at Kodukkanpalayam near Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore for the employment of women in the region. The industrial part to be developed at a cost of Rs 75 crore will generate jobs for 12,000 women in the region.