At 'Ungaludan Stalin' camp in Chennai, people pour in with grievances

CHENNAI: The city witnessed significant public turnout at the newly launched “Ungaludan Stalin” (Stalin With You) camps on Tuesday, as part of the Chief Minister’s special statewide initiative to deliver government services directly to citizens at their doorsteps.

When DT Next visited one of the camps at Annai Velankanni College, Saidapet, it witnessed a huge crowd awaiting to submit their grievance petitions. A few received their birth certificates, community certificates, and land patta on the spot, as officials were able to address the grievance.

Officials from 13 different departments and volunteers received applications from the public and assured that the action will be taken and issues will be resolved within 45 days.

R Shyamala, a resident of Saidapet, who comes to camp, said, “I applied for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) for the first time. Several people in my area are receiving the monthly assistance, which will help me and my family.”

Another resident of Saidapet, M Latha, explained, “There are five counters set to receive the applications for KMUT. I came with my neighbour, who came to apply for land patta and Aadhar correction.”

Ravi S from St Thomas Mount came with her wife to apply to correct a spelling mistake in the community certificate. Instead of going to E Seva centres and spending money, we solve the issue here without making any payment, he said.

The flagship programme officially began across the State. In Chennai, camps were inaugurated simultaneously across seven wards in the Teynampet, Adayar, and ThiruViKa Nagar zones.