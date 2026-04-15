All about education under one roof

CHENNAI: As lakhs of youngsters and their parents are considering various options for their future education, the Daily Thanthi, along with VIT-Chennai, is organising a two-day education exhibition - April 15 and 16 - at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam.
Leading educational institutions excelling in various fields, including medicine and engineering, will participate in the exhibition, while experienced educational counsellors will provide appropriate guidance to students.
The exhibition features more than 70 stalls representing more than 60 colleges and deemed universities, covering a wide spectrum of higher education disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering (with a focus on Artificial Intelligence technologies), Agriculture, Arts and Sciences, Catering, and various other fields. Such are the arrangements put in place that it would be more fitting to describe this event as an “education festival” rather than a mere exhibition.
Through this exhibition, visitors can discover the new courses emerging in every field to keep pace with the changing times, as well as the corresponding career opportunities available. Attendees can gain insights into programmes that allow for education not only within
India but also abroad, and learn about the necessary prerequisites and preparations required for pursuing higher studies overseas.
Participating in this exhibition offers an excellent opportunity to learn about courses that provide immediate employment prospects, and to pursue them at a nearby educational institution.
“What course should I pursue next to secure immediate employment?” is a question that weighs on the minds of all students who have completed their Class 12 examinations. As always, medicine and engineering are on top of the chart, as they provide not only employment almost instantly, but also offer social respectability.
However, beyond these conventional fields, there are hundreds of other academic programmes available now. Educational experts have noted that pursuing these alternative courses offers excellent employment prospects and promises a bright future for those who undertake them.
Various fields like Journalism, Television, Advertising, Digital Media, Social Media, Psychology, Tourism,
Music, Dance, Indian Culture, and Nutrition have gained significant prominence in recent times. At this exhibition, experts will offer information and guidance on which undergraduate programmes within these diverse sectors are most likely to lead to easy employment opportunities.
Prominent figures, such as educationist and motivational speaker Ramesh Prabha; Harikrishnan, Head of Social Initiatives & Outreach at IIT Madras; Dr R Gayathri, an educationist and former Senate member of Bharathiar University; and Dr Abhinaya K, Director of Latha Multi-specialty Hospital, will be present at the exhibition to address and clarify any doubts students may have regarding higher education.
Furthermore, the exhibition is designed to provide students with comprehensive details regarding the specific curricula involved in each course of study, as well as the corresponding employment opportunities available in both the private and public sectors.
Also present are experts who will provide detailed explanations regarding engineering courses that offer abundant job opportunities as well as international prospects within the fields of marine and aeronautical engineering, catering courses, and strategies for preparing for the NEET examination, etc. Visitors to the exhibition venue can also obtain information regarding admission procedures, fee structures, and details concerning scholarships.
The institutions participating in this exhibition will provide information regarding the unique features of their colleges and the various academic programmes offered. Students will be able to obtain comprehensive details concerning their higher education aspirations at this event. Visitors can also learn about college admission procedures and fee structures directly at the exhibition venue.
This exhibition offers an opportunity to gain clarity on academic eligibility criteria, such as the specific subjects required in Class 12 for admission into various courses, as well as details regarding scholarships available during the course of one’s studies. The event will prove invaluable in helping students seeking college admission obtain information on scholarships and fee concessions, along with detailed explanations regarding the eligibility criteria for availing them.
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Ramapuram) has joined hands with the Daily Thanthi newspaper to be the Platinum Sponsor for this exhibition. The Associate Sponsors are: Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies; Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET) University; Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research; Shiv Nadar University; Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology; and Remo International College.
The exhibition is designed to provide students with comprehensive details regarding specific curricula involved in each course of study, as well as corresponding employment opportunities