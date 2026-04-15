All about education under one roof

Leading educational institutions excelling in various fields, including medicine and engineering, will participate in the exhibition, while experienced educational counsellors will provide appropriate guidance to students.

The exhibition features more than 70 stalls representing more than 60 colleges and deemed universities, covering a wide spectrum of higher education disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering (with a focus on Artificial Intelligence technologies), Agriculture, Arts and Sciences, Catering, and various other fields. Such are the arrangements put in place that it would be more fitting to describe this event as an “education festival” rather than a mere exhibition.

Through this exhibition, visitors can discover the new courses emerging in every field to keep pace with the changing times, as well as the corresponding career opportunities available. Attendees can gain insights into programmes that allow for education not only within

India but also abroad, and learn about the necessary prerequisites and preparations required for pursuing higher studies overseas.