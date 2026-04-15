Rethinking education in the AI era

CHENNAI: Students must embrace AI as an enabler that enhances productivity, creativity, and insight. At the same time, they must invest even more deeply in foundational knowledge, whether it is anatomy, thermodynamics, constitutional law, or economic theory
The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and allied technologies is transforming education at a pace few could have anticipated. From AI-powered tutors and automated grading systems to advanced research assistants, the learning ecosystem is being redefined. Yet, as with every technological shift, the central question remains: how should students adapt without losing the essence of learning itself?
Experts across institutions—from UNESCO to the OECD—agree on one point: AI has the potential to fundamentally improve education. It can personalise learning pathways, offer real-time feedback, and reduce administrative burdens on educators, allowing them to focus on deeper engagement with students.
In practical terms, this means a medical student can simulate diagnoses with AI-driven tools, an engineering student can test models instantly, a law student can analyse case histories in seconds, and a management student can run complex business scenarios without waiting for data. AI is, in many ways, democratising access to high-quality learning and enabling scale at reduced cost.
However, this transformation is not uniform; it demands adaptation across all disciplines. The future is not about engineers alone mastering AI, but about doctors, lawyers, scientists, and managers developing what experts call “AI literacy”. In simpler terms, what this means is the ability to understand, evaluate, and effectively use these tools.
This is where the shift becomes philosophical as much as technical. Education is no longer about memorising information that AI can retrieve instantly. Instead, it is about cultivating judgment—knowing when to trust AI, when to question it, and how to integrate it into decision-making. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in its recent work, emphasises the importance of helping students understand both the capabilities and limitations of AI, ensuring it is used “safely and ethically”.
At its best, AI removes the drudgery from learning and professional life. Routine tasks, ranging from data sorting, preliminary diagnosis, legal drafting, or financial modelling, can be automated, freeing time for higher-order thinking. This is perhaps the most powerful promise of AI: not replacing human intelligence, but elevating it.
Yet, this promise comes with a clear warning. Overdependence on AI risks eroding the very cognitive abilities education seeks to build. Studies and expert opinions highlight concerns around declining critical thinking, academic integrity, and the temptation to outsource intellectual effort.
“AI should act as a co-pilot, not a substitute for human judgment,” said V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras, underscoring the need for balanced adoption. Kamakoti, a computer science academic, has consistently stressed the importance of building safe and trusted AI systems.
There is also a subtler danger. AI systems, while powerful, are not infallible. They can produce errors, reflect biases, or generate outputs without true understanding. Without a strong grounding in fundamentals, students may lack the ability to detect these flaws. In fields like medicine or law, such blind trust could have serious consequences.
This is why experts stress that AI must remain a tool, not a crutch. As one recent analysis puts it, the future of AI in education depends on active human stewardship, not passive consumption.
The role of educators, too, is evolving rather than diminishing. Despite fears of automation, many leaders argue that AI will not replace teachers. Instead, it will augment them by enhancing their ability to personalise learning while preserving the human elements of mentorship, empathy, and contextual understanding.
Experts say the transformation is also altering classroom dynamics. “The key question is whether AI enhances real understanding,” said Pawan Goyal, professor at IIT-Kharagpur, who specialises in natural language processing and machine learning.
Ultimately, the future of education will be defined by balance. Students must embrace AI as an enabler that enhances productivity, creativity, and insight. At the same time, they must invest even more deeply in foundational knowledge, whether it is anatomy, thermodynamics, constitutional law, or economic theory.
The paradox of the AI age is this: The smarter our tools become, the more important it is for humans to think clearly, independently, and critically.
Education, therefore, is not being replaced. Rather, it is being redefined. And those who learn to combine technological fluency with intellectual depth will not just survive this transition, they will lead it.