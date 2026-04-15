Rethinking education in the AI era

“AI should act as a co-pilot, not a substitute for human judgment,” said V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras, underscoring the need for balanced adoption. Kamakoti, a computer science academic, has consistently stressed the importance of building safe and trusted AI systems.

There is also a subtler danger. AI systems, while powerful, are not infallible. They can produce errors, reflect biases, or generate outputs without true understanding. Without a strong grounding in fundamentals, students may lack the ability to detect these flaws. In fields like medicine or law, such blind trust could have serious consequences.

This is why experts stress that AI must remain a tool, not a crutch. As one recent analysis puts it, the future of AI in education depends on active human stewardship, not passive consumption.

The role of educators, too, is evolving rather than diminishing. Despite fears of automation, many leaders argue that AI will not replace teachers. Instead, it will augment them by enhancing their ability to personalise learning while preserving the human elements of mentorship, empathy, and contextual understanding.

Experts say the transformation is also altering classroom dynamics. “The key question is whether AI enhances real understanding,” said Pawan Goyal, professor at IIT-Kharagpur, who specialises in natural language processing and machine learning.

Ultimately, the future of education will be defined by balance. Students must embrace AI as an enabler that enhances productivity, creativity, and insight. At the same time, they must invest even more deeply in foundational knowledge, whether it is anatomy, thermodynamics, constitutional law, or economic theory.

The paradox of the AI age is this: The smarter our tools become, the more important it is for humans to think clearly, independently, and critically.

Education, therefore, is not being replaced. Rather, it is being redefined. And those who learn to combine technological fluency with intellectual depth will not just survive this transition, they will lead it.