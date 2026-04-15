Choosing a career is a journey of self-discovery

Several factors often prevent students from making authentic career decisions. In Indian context, the decisions on career or life are normally dictated by parents. It is well known that many parents derive satisfaction by unknowingly projecting their own unfulfilled ambitions through their children’s career choice. This leads to default career choices like becoming doctors or engineers, and end up placing wrong people in right places. On the other hand, students often choose careers and degree programmes by judging only the scope for the courses, but without checking whether their temperament and skills align with a given degree programme. Most of the career choices made by students and parents, which begin with choosing the degree programmes, end up in simply following popular streams without deeper thought. Peer influence, family expectations, and societal comparisons can also cloud their judgment.

This leads to attrition of students after the first year or hopping from one programme to the other. Sometimes, it leads to overload and disruptions of mental wellness of students. Both students and parents may not misunderstand a student’s real strengths and capabilities. In most of the cases, ignorance about available opportunities and lack of guidance for both students and parents leads to poor decisions. The question here is whether schools can offer awareness programmes and educate the parents in parallel, to make them the perfect stakeholders who use proper psychometric tools and learner analytics from their learning progressions, co-curricular, and extra-curricular progressions continually.

Parents-teachers’ meetings normally end up in capturing mere academic progressions. But they could be navigated towards profiling students from a comprehensive perspective, assuming that every student is intelligent in their own way. If schools could come forward to take up this suggestion instead of focusing on making students as mark-scoring machines as if the institution offers a customer service, the Indian education system itself will be transformed.

Schools in general confine their professional development to pedagogy and curriculum. However, if the capacity of the teachers is not built in advance to take up this mission through a continuous professional development (CPD), the whole exercise would go in vain.