5 college students among 10 nabbed for murdering Kanchi history sheeter using knives, bomb

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district Police have so far arrested 10 people, including five college students, in connection with the murder of history sheeter ‘Vasool’ Raja (38) last Tuesday. Four of them sustained fractures on their limb, which the police claimed happened when they tried to escape.

The gang rounded up Raja outside a ration shop in Thirukalimedu and attacked him with weapons and also hurled a country bomb at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The Kanchi Taluk police registered a case of murder and checked the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, and zeroed in on the suspects.

On Friday, a special team arrested five college students - Raman (20), Siva (19), Dhilip Kumar (19), Surya (19), and Suresh (21) – near Thirumalpur railway station.

Subsequently, the police arrested Zaheer Hussain (25) and Sulthan (32) at Iyappettai bus stop, and three other accused, Mohana Sundaram (18), Manimaran (19) and Saran Kumar (20), on Saturday.

Police said that four of them fractured their limbs after a fall while attempting to escape from the police.

Search is on for two more suspects, added officials.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that it was Zaheer Hussain who plotted ‘Vasool’ Raja's murder to avenge the murder of his uncle, Niwas Khan, in 2018. Raja was one of the suspects in Khan's murder.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.