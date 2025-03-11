Five-member gang hacks Kancheepuram history-sheeter to death

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a group of men in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Vasool Raja of Kancheepuram, a history-sheeter who has many murder, attempts to murder cases pending against him.

On Tuesday noon, when Vasool Raja was chatting with his friends near the PDS shop in Thirukalimedu in Kancheepuram, a group of five men came on three bikes and surrounded Vasool Raja.

They tried to attack him with knives and sickles, and Vasool Raja tried to escape from them. However, one of the gang members threw a country bomb on him, and all five escaped from the spot on their bikes.

Vasool Raja died on the spot, and on information, the Sivakanchi police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it to the Kancheepuram GH for an autopsy.

The police suspected that Raja might have been killed by his rival gang in Kancheepuram. The police have registered a case and are perusing the CCTV footage to identify the murderers.