31 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on Day 4 of US-Israel war on Iran

The crisis follows sudden attacks launched by Israel and the United States on Iran, after which Iran retaliated by launching missile and rocket attacks on areas housing US bases. Since Saturday, tensions have escalated across the Middle East region. As a result, Iran and some other countries have closed their airspace, leading to a complete disruption of flight services in parts of the Middle East.

On Saturday, 28 flights were cancelled from Chennai, including 16 arrivals and 12 departures. On Sunday, the second day, 33 flights operating to and from Gulf and Middle East countries were cancelled. On Monday, the third day, 36 flights were cancelled, including 18 departures and 18 arrivals.