31 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on Day 4 of US-Israel war on Iran

CHENNAI: Flight services from Chennai International Airport to Middle East destinations continued to remain disrupted for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday (March 3), with 31 flights cancelled amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.
On the fourth day, 16 departure flights from Chennai to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Kuwait, Muscat and Doha were cancelled.
In addition, 15 arrival flights from these countries to Chennai were also cancelled, taking the total number of cancellations for the day to 31.
The crisis follows sudden attacks launched by Israel and the United States on Iran, after which Iran retaliated by launching missile and rocket attacks on areas housing US bases. Since Saturday, tensions have escalated across the Middle East region. As a result, Iran and some other countries have closed their airspace, leading to a complete disruption of flight services in parts of the Middle East.
On Saturday, 28 flights were cancelled from Chennai, including 16 arrivals and 12 departures. On Sunday, the second day, 33 flights operating to and from Gulf and Middle East countries were cancelled. On Monday, the third day, 36 flights were cancelled, including 18 departures and 18 arrivals.
Officials have indicated that the number of cancellations may increase further.
At present, all flights from Chennai to Gulf countries and the United Arab Emirates have been completely cancelled, causing hardship to passengers. However, services to other destinations including Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, London, Thailand, Germany, Hong Kong and Mauritius are operating as usual.