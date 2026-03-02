36 flights cancelled at Chennai airport on Day 3 of US-Israel war on Iran

18 departure flights from Chennai to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat were cancelled. Similarly, 18 arrival flights from these destinations to Chennai were also cancelled, taking the total number of cancellations for the day to 36. Passengers were severely affected due to the disruptions.

Earlier, on Saturday (Feb 28), 28 flights, including 16 arrival and 12 departure services to destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Muscat were cancelled. On Sunday (March 1) , the second day of disruption, 33 flights to and from Gulf and Middle East countries were cancelled.