Emirates flight returns mid-air to Chennai after Dubai shuts airspace again

After crossing Mumbai and flying over the Arabian Sea at an altitude of around 38,000 feet, the pilot received an emergency alert that Dubai airspace had been closed again due to heightened war tensions.

The pilot immediately contacted Chennai Air Traffic Control seeking permission to return. Clearance was granted, and the aircraft safely made a turnaround and landed back in Chennai without incident.

All passengers were deboarded and have been accommodated in hotels across the city. Officials said the flight will depart again once Dubai reopens its airspace and the situation stabilises.