2026 TN elections | Young voters turn up in TVK's signature attire to signal support

CHENNAI: On polling day, a wave of white shirts and beige attire was seen across Chennai's assembly constituencies, worn primarily by youngsters and middle-aged voters of all genders.
This clothing, recognised as the signature attire of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was especially prominent among first-time voters heading to the booths across the city.
The trend was particularly striking in Perambur, where TVK President C Joseph Vijay is contesting. At every polling station, enthusiastic supporters proudly donned the party’s colours as they queued to cast their votes.
During visits to polling locations such as Thiruthangal Nagar College, ANM Middle School, CSI Middle School, and CSI Bains School, it was noted that Tiruthangal Nagar College and CSI Bains School held the highest number of booths.
Revanth, a resident of Muthamil Nagar, said, “My friends and I came in the same attire that our party leader often wears. This clothing symbolises the party we support and the candidate we are voting for.”
Another voter, who wished to remain anonymous, remarked, “My friends and all first-time voters wore the same attire to the booth and took selfies to mark the occasion.”