2026 TN elections | Is the white and khaki outfit a silent sign of allegiance to Vijay?

Those who understand at least the basics of Tamil Nadu politics know that the black and red combo indicates support for the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin; add a white border to it to proclaim allegiance to the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK; red stands for Communists; blue for Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK; red-black-red for Vaiko’s MDMK; saffron for BJP; yellow and green for PMK, etc.

In this crowded colour-coded world came Vijay with his TVK, which opted for a red-yellow-red colour scheme. Party faithful – they are a legion, but they are not cadre or even functionaries in the actual definition of the term – wear scarves, caps, wrist and armbands, clearly proud and loud about their article of faith.