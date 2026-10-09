15,000 police personnel deployed ahead of PM Modi’s Chennai visit on October 11

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have put in place five-tier security arrangements involving 15,000 police personnel ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on October 11.
Commissioner A Amalraj chaired a meeting with senior police officers at the Commissionerate in Vepery on Friday to review the security arrangements for the visit.
The security deployment includes additional, joint, deputy and assistant commissioners of police, personnel from law and order, crime and traffic wings, armed reserve police, commandos and the Tamil Nadu Special Police. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the airport, Porur Bypass Metro railway station, IIT-Madras campus in Kotturpuram, Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, Guindy Lok Bhavan and surrounding areas. Police have also intensified security along key routes the Prime Minister is expected to take.
Police personnel are conducting intensive checks and surveillance at lodges, guest houses, star hotels and other accommodation facilities to identify suspicious persons. Vehicle checks have also been intensified on major roads across the city. Railway stations, Metro stations and bus terminals are also under heightened security.
The police have declared areas around Meenambakkam, Guindy, Kotturpuram, Porur and Nandambakkam, along with routes to be taken by the VVIP, as red zones today (October 10) ahead of the PM’s visit. Flying drone cameras and other unmanned aerial objects will be prohibited in these areas, except for government arrangements.