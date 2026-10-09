15,000 police personnel deployed ahead of PM Modi’s Chennai visit on October 11

Commissioner A Amalraj chaired a meeting with senior police officers at the Commissionerate in Vepery on Friday to review the security arrangements for the visit.

The security deployment includes additional, joint, deputy and assistant commissioners of police, personnel from law and order, crime and traffic wings, armed reserve police, commandos and the Tamil Nadu Special Police. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the airport, Porur Bypass Metro railway station, IIT-Madras campus in Kotturpuram, Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, Guindy Lok Bhavan and surrounding areas. Police have also intensified security along key routes the Prime Minister is expected to take.