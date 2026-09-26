PM Modi to inaugurate Poonamallee to Vadapalani metro phase 2 on Oct 11

Modi’s proposed itinerary is also likely to include a visit to IIT-Madras and a public function where he may inaugurate several projects, including the Vellore airport, besides laying the foundation stones for other projects. The final schedule has yet to be announced.

Trains are initially expected to operate at 10-minute intervals on the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch, with around 15 trains likely to be deployed for services.