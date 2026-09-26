PM Modi to inaugurate Poonamallee to Vadapalani metro phase 2 on Oct 11

CHENNAI: Ending months of suspense, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the 14.6-km Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II on October 11, during which he is expected to take a train ride from Poonamallee to Porur, sources said.
Modi’s proposed itinerary is also likely to include a visit to IIT-Madras and a public function where he may inaugurate several projects, including the Vellore airport, besides laying the foundation stones for other projects. The final schedule has yet to be announced.
Trains are initially expected to operate at 10-minute intervals on the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch, with around 15 trains likely to be deployed for services.
The opening marks a key milestone in the 118.9-km phase 2 project. The Poonamallee-Porur section of corridor 4, which runs between Poonamallee Bypass and Lighthouse, was originally scheduled to be completed last December. Subsequently, works were undertaken to improve connectivity with the phase I network at Vadapalani, with a target set for completion by February 2026. However, the entire 14.6-km Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch, via Porur, got the final approval from the commissioner of railway safety only in May.