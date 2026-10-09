Security tightened at Chennai airport ahead of PM Modi's visit

CHENNAI: Security tightened at the city airport ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Sunday. A team of Special Protection Group (SPG) officials from New Delhi, led by ADGP Amit Kumar, has arrived in Chennai to oversee the PM’s security arrangements.
A special security coordination meeting was held at the old terminal on Thursday evening under the leadership of ADGP Amit Kumar. Senior airport officials, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, VIP security officers, state government protocol officials, senior Chennai police officers and central and state intelligence officials participated in the meeting.
PM Modi will depart New Delhi in a special aircraft on Sunday morning and arrive at Chennai’s old airport at 11.10 am. He will travel by car to Porur to attend the inauguration of the Metro Rail phase 2 project.
From Porur, he’ll proceed by road to IIT Madras in Guindy to participate in government functions. He will then travel to the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam to attend other scheduled programmes before returning to the old airport. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is also expected to attend the events.
Enhanced surveillance is also being carried out in areas surrounding the airport. According to airport officials, the security arrangements will remain in force from Friday until Sunday night.
As roadshows are also being considered at certain locations, SPG officials have requested additional security arrangements along the roads.
Drone operations and flying of gas-filled balloons have been prohibited. Permanent staff at courier and cargo companies within the old airport premises have been instructed to wear their photo ID cards visibly while on duty. Temporary workers have also been barred from working in the airport runway maintenance areas during the 3-day security period.