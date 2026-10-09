Security tightened at Chennai airport ahead of PM Modi's visit

A special security coordination meeting was held at the old terminal on Thursday evening under the leadership of ADGP Amit Kumar. Senior airport officials, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, VIP security officers, state government protocol officials, senior Chennai police officers and central and state intelligence officials participated in the meeting.

PM Modi will depart New Delhi in a special aircraft on Sunday morning and arrive at Chennai’s old airport at 11.10 am. He will travel by car to Porur to attend the inauguration of the Metro Rail phase 2 project.

From Porur, he’ll proceed by road to IIT Madras in Guindy to participate in government functions. He will then travel to the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam to attend other scheduled programmes before returning to the old airport. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is also expected to attend the events.