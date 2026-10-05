Chennai traffic police nab 5 more for bike stunts along Anna Salai; probe into student biker's fatal fall from IIT flyover underway

CHENNAI: Chennai traffic police have arrested five more people for allegedly performing motorcycle stunts on Anna Salai, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 21. According to a Daily Thanthi report, police have also seized five motorcycles as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal bike racing and dangerous riding.
The enforcement comes amid a serious incident in which 21-year-old college student Guhan reportedly died after falling from the IIT flyover while allegedly participating in a bike race. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are examining CCTV footage and videos circulating on social media.
The latest arrests include Venkatesh and Vignesh Kumar from Washermanpet, Santhosh from Ambattur and Dharshan from Vadapalani. Police are continuing efforts to identify others allegedly involved in motorcycle stunts and speeding on city roads.
Motorcycle stunts had reduced in Chennai following strict police action in recent months. However, traffic police have now noticed youths returning to roads in several parts of the city, particularly during night hours.
Youths have recently been seen speeding and performing motorcycle stunts on roads including Anna Salai, Nungambakkam and Kodambakkam.
Police are examining available information and surveillance footage to identify those involved. Officials are also monitoring locations where groups of youths have been gathering for bike racing and stunts.
Separately, Chennai Police have arrested seven youths for allegedly participating in illegal bike races during the night. This is a separate set of arrests and should not be added to the earlier figure of 21, as there is no confirmation that the two groups are entirely different.
In the IIT flyover incident, police suspect that the motorcycle involved in the accident was taken away by others who fled the spot. Investigators are trying to establish who was riding the bike and identify the others who were present at the scene.
CCTV footage from the area and videos shared on social media are being examined as part of the investigation.
Chennai City Police have said that 56 vehicles have been seized so far as part of the enforcement action against illegal bike racing and traffic violations. Police are also checking vehicles being driven without registration numbers.
Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against riders who violate traffic regulations by speeding or participating in bike races under the guise of motorcycle stunts.
Meanwhile, more than 20 youths reportedly gathered near the Valluvar Kottam signal to perform bike stunts. The incident led to anger among members of the public, who demanded a permanent solution to the recurring problem of bike racing in Chennai.
Members of the public staged a sudden road blockade, resulting in traffic congestion in the area. They also surrounded and argued with patrol police personnel who arrived at the spot.
Chennai City Police have warned that action will also be taken against the parents of minors found to be involved in bike racing. Police have appealed to residents to report illegal bike racing, dangerous riding and other traffic violations.