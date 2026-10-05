Chennai traffic police nab 5 more for bike stunts along Anna Salai; probe into student biker's fatal fall from IIT flyover underway

Seven arrested in separate bike racing cases

Separately, Chennai Police have arrested seven youths for allegedly participating in illegal bike races during the night. This is a separate set of arrests and should not be added to the earlier figure of 21, as there is no confirmation that the two groups are entirely different.

In the IIT flyover incident, police suspect that the motorcycle involved in the accident was taken away by others who fled the spot. Investigators are trying to establish who was riding the bike and identify the others who were present at the scene.

CCTV footage from the area and videos shared on social media are being examined as part of the investigation.