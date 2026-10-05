Chennai: Youth speeding on bike falls to death from flyover near IIT-Madras

On information, personnel from the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) reached the scene and moved Guhan to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. The police said the deceased was not part of the group who were doing dangerous stunts with their bikes on city roads and that Guhan was overspeeding.

In November 2025, a late-night street racing by college students claimed two lives – one of the students involved in the racing and a 49-year-old motorist – after their bikes collided head-on on the Peters Road flyover, Royapettah.