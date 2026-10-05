Chennai: Youth speeding on bike falls to death from flyover near IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth died after he lost control of his speeding bike and rammed onto the parapet wall of the flyover on Sardar Patel Road and fell down on Saturday night. The pillion rider escaped with minor injuries.
The deceased was identified as Guhan, a two-wheeler mechanic. According to the police, Guhan and his friend were travelling from Saidapet towards Madhya Kailash. Police said that Guhan was speeding and lost control of the bike, and the two-wheeler hit the parapet wall of the flyover, throwing Guhan off the vehicle on to the ground below.
On information, personnel from the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) reached the scene and moved Guhan to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. The police said the deceased was not part of the group who were doing dangerous stunts with their bikes on city roads and that Guhan was overspeeding.
In November 2025, a late-night street racing by college students claimed two lives – one of the students involved in the racing and a 49-year-old motorist – after their bikes collided head-on on the Peters Road flyover, Royapettah.
The deceased were identified as G Kumaran (49), a resident of Begum Main street, Royapettah and S Syed Sardar Basha (19) of Jawahar Khan Street, Royapettah. Kumaran ran an imitation jewellery store in T Nagar while Basha was a first-year student at New College.