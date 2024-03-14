Royal Sundaram, Dvara KGFS in pact for insurance solutions

CHENNAI: Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd, India’s first private sector general insurance company, post liberalisation, has announced a general insurance partnership with Dvara KGFS, a private limited company headquartered in Chennai. This collaboration will provide customers of Dvara KGFS with access to a comprehensive suite of Royal Sundaram’s general insurance products across their 400+ branches.

Amit S Ganorkar, Managing Director of Royal Sundaram, commented, “This collaboration signifies our commitment to creating a collaborative ecosystem within the financial sector in general and in improving the insurance penetration in the rural areas, in particular. Our extensive suite of general insurance products will empower customers with comprehensive, customised, and affordable solutions. This venture is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation, and we are proud to align ourselves with Dvara KGFS, a beacon of strong ethics and values. Together, we embark on a journey to enhance the well-being of our customers, providing them with the security and peace of mind they deserve.”

LVLN Murty, MD & CEO of Dvara KGFS, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “The partnership with Royal Sundaram enhances our range of offerings and strengthens our commitment to delivering value. Providing access to best-in-class general insurance products aligns with our mission of maximising the financial well-being of every individual and micro-business in rural India. This collaboration reflects our dedication to creating lasting value for our customers and communities, ensuring their financial security and peace of mind.