Ola Electric starts hyperdelivery in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric on Sunday said it has commenced same-day registration and delivery of its 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles in Bengaluru.

This is a part of its umbrella Hyperservice initiative to deliver a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience, the Bengaluru-based firm said.

Under hyperdelivery initiative, customers can now complete their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and ride home on their fully registered vehicles on the same day.

Earlier this year, Ola announced it has moved its vehicle registration process completely in-house. “Hyperdelivery adds another layer of ease and convenience for customers who want to purchase our vehicles. When we introduced it earlier this year,we completely changed the way Indians bought their vehicles,” a company spokesperson stated.