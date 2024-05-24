MG Motor, Vertelo in pact to deliver 3,000 EVs

CHENNAI: MG Motor India on Thursday said it has signed an initial pact to deliver 3,000 EVs to integrated fleet electrification platform Vertelo in a phased manner.

Both the entities have signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect. The partnership will focus on providing sustainable mobility solutions to riders and will also work towards establishing a robust EV charging infrastructure in the country, MG Motor India said in a statement.

“This partnership between MG India and Vertelo demonstrates a shared vision for a green and sustainable future with decarbonisation in India. We also believe this collaboration will augment our endeavours to offer advanced e-mobility solutions for passengers and boost faster adoption of EVs in the country,” MG Motor India chief growth officer, Gaurav Gupta said.

Meanwhile, MG (Morris Garages) inaugurated a new showroom and workshop in Chennai. The expansion of MG Motor India’s network aligns with its strategic vision to enhance the overall buying and ownership experience. MG Motor India now has 29 touchpoints in TN.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, said, “We have established over 400 touchpoints across 170 cities in the country. We plan to establish 100 new MG touchpoints this year, specifically catering to Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities.”