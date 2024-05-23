MG Motor India inaugurates new dealership and workshop in Chennai

CHENNAI: MG Motor India has inaugurated a new showroom and workshop in Chennai, bringing its total touchpoints in Tamil Nadu to 29.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to expand our network to Tamil Nadu as a part of MG 2.0. As we grow, we are expanding the footprint of the brand to newer territories, ensuring seamless sales and aftersales services to MG customers."

The company has over 400 touchpoints across 170 cities in the country and aims to establish 100 new MG touchpoints this year, specifically catering to Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities.

Rajath Kankaria, Dealer Principal, MG Chennai Mount Road, said, “With MG's technologically advanced products, customer-centric approach, and understanding of customer needs, we endeavour to provide the best-in-class ownership experience to our customers. We are confident our customers will have a memorable and immersive experience."

With the market coverage of 85%, the MG service centres are strategically situated within a 15-kilometer radius, ensuring prompt assistance within 30 minutes, the company noted in a press release. It has a target of establishing more than 500 touchpoints in 275 cities by the end of FY 2024-25.

The brand-new showroom has been designed under the brand’s “Emotional Dynamism” philosophy, which combines contemporary brand elements and slick colour palettes. On the exterior, the front fascia of MG’s dealerships adopts a unique façade grill, signifying the confluence of the sky and the earth. Inside, the store perfectly demonstrates the brand’s experience-first approach, which aims to captivate all five senses of its prospective customers through intelligent and creative elements like a big LED configurator wall.