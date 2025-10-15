India's exports rise 6.74 pc to USD 36.38 bn in Sep

Begin typing your search...

    15 Oct 2025
    NEW DELHI: India's exports grew by 6.74 per cent to USD 36.38 billion in September despite global headwinds.

    The country's trade deficit stood at USD 32.1 billion during the month.

    Imports surged due to the increase in imports of gold, silver, fertiliser and electronics.

    In April-September this fiscal, exports increased by 3.02 per cent to USD 220.12 billion. Imports rose 4.53 per cent to USD 375.11 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.

