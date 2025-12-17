India–Norway backed Elmentoz raises $4.5 mn

CHENNAI: Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd., a deep-tech biotechnology company pioneering precision animal health nutrition and smart feed solutions for poultry, aquaculture, and pet food, has announced the closure of its first seed funding round from angel investors in India and Norway.

With this $4.5 mn investment, Elmentoz is establishing India’s largest BSF-based smart protein facility, capable of processing 2,000 MT per month of industrial byproducts through its proprietary advanced automation technologies. The facility is scheduled to open to the market in January 2026, marking a major milestone for India’s

sustainable feed and next-generation smart protein industry.

This capital infusion will accelerate Elmentoz’s mission to build sustainable, next-generation biofeed solutions

Jayashankar Das, founder-CEO, Elmentoz Research, said: “Our research driven insect protein and antimicrobial peptide platforms deliver consistent amino acid profiles, better gut health, and antibiotic free performance across poultry, aquaculture, and pet segments.”

Padmaja Mohanty, co-founder and CTO, Elmentoz Research, added: “Insects are nature’s most efficient bio converters and at Elmentoz, they become drivers of sustainable protein security. This funding enables us to deepen and scale our research to better understand the mechanisms driving animal health and performance and translate those insights into precision feed formulations.”