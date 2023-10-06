Begin typing your search...

Fuji Electric showcases solar inverters at expo

The new product extends Fuji Electric India’s expertise to the solar power industry with a focussed portfolio.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Oct 2023 11:25 PM GMT
Fuji Electric showcases solar inverters at expo
X
Fuji Electric India is the leading supplier of drives and automation products in both the domestic and export markets
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Fuji Electric India, a provider of industrial automation and energy efficient solutions, and a part of the 100-year-old Fuji Electric, showcased its Central solar inverter PV 1500 series at the Renewable Energy India Expo held at Great Noida from October 4 to 6.

The new product extends Fuji Electric India’s expertise to the solar power industry with a focussed portfolio. Shiva Waghmare, CEO, Fuji Electric India, said, “We have ventured into this sector, focussing on developing a high-efficiency power conditioning system (PCS), incorporating internally produced power semiconductors.

Fuji Electric holds a notable 15% market share in Japan, reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable solutions. We wish to replicate that in India.”

BusinessFuji Electricsolar power industryRenewable Energy India Expo
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X