Fuji Electric showcases solar inverters at expo

NEW DELHI: Fuji Electric India, a provider of industrial automation and energy efficient solutions, and a part of the 100-year-old Fuji Electric, showcased its Central solar inverter PV 1500 series at the Renewable Energy India Expo held at Great Noida from October 4 to 6.

The new product extends Fuji Electric India’s expertise to the solar power industry with a focussed portfolio. Shiva Waghmare, CEO, Fuji Electric India, said, “We have ventured into this sector, focussing on developing a high-efficiency power conditioning system (PCS), incorporating internally produced power semiconductors.

Fuji Electric holds a notable 15% market share in Japan, reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable solutions. We wish to replicate that in India.”