Delhi government notifies Delhi EV Policy 2026

The Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday approved the EV policy after which it was sent to LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu for final approval.

"... In exercise of the powers conferred by the enabling provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby notifies the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy, 2026 with effect from July 1, 2026," the notification states.