BSE, NSE to remain shut on Jun 29 on account of Bakrid.

NEW DELHI: Leading bourses BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on June 29 due to Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid.
Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for June 28
The change came after the Maharashtra government declared June 29 a public holiday as the festival of Bakrid falls on this day instead of June 28 declared earlier.
Bakrid is an Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the world.
