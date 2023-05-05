NCP committee resolution rejects Pawar's resignation as party chief

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief and has requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded.

According to sources, the decision was taken after a party's core committee met this morning to decide on the new national president of the NCP, following Sharad Pawar's decision to step down from the post.

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule were seen arriving at the party office in Mumbai to attend the meeting. Several top leaders of the party will attend the meeting, which sources said will decide the future of Maharashtra politics and the NCP.

The 18-member committee that met today comprised Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaidev Gaikwad, Narhari Jhirwal, Fauzia Khan, President, Nationalist Mahila Congress, Dheeraj Sharma, President Nationalist Youth Congress.

NCP workers were seen raising slogans in support of Sharad Pawar, urging him to reconsider his decision. Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president's post.