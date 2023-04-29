If I resign that means I have accepted their allegations: WFI chief

GONDA: World Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has asserted that if he resigns from his post it would mean that he has accepted the allegations which have been raised by the wrestlers.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him.

He also said that 90 per cent of Haryana players stand with him while only one wrestling family continues to protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

During his press conference, the WFI Chief believes that the wrestlers are coming with new demands.

"If I resign that means I have accepted their allegations, my tenure is about to end. Till a new party is formed and the government has formed IOA committee under that committee elections will be held and then my tenure will end," he added.