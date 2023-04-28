2 FIRs filed in sexual abuse charges made by wrestlers
NEW DELHI: Two FIRs were registered in the Connaught Place police station on Friday night against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP. The Delhi Police earlier in the day informed the Supreme Court which was hearing a petition filed by the protesting wrestlers against Singh that it will file an FIR against Singh, the accused in the sexual allegation charges on Friday itself.
Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR will be registered Friday.
“We have decided to register an FIR. It will be registered today. I don’t think anything survives,” Mehta told the bench, which was hearing a plea filed by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against Singh. The country’s top wrestlers have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday demanding action against Singh.
On Friday, AAP ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, Congress’ Deepender Hooda and javelin star Neeraj Chopra came out in open support of the wrestlers and said the concerned authorities must take immediate action into the matter.
“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud.What’s happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner,” Neeraj said referring to the wrestlers protest.
He added, “Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.”
