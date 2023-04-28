Wrestlers' petition in SC: Police agrees to register FIR against WFI prez

Appearing for the wrestlers, senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the court to also issue directions to provide safety to a minor girl, one of the petitioner wrestlers, due to the threat to her.

Sibal said he is worried about the safety of the minor girl and other wrestlers.

SG Tushar Mehta said that all these concerns can be addressed by the police.

The top court directed Delhi police to make an adequate assessment of threat perception and provide security to minor girl, who is a gold medalist.

The court also asked Delhi Police to file an affidavit mentioning steps taken to provide security to the minor girl. The court listed the matter for May 5.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued has notice to Delhi Police on a wrestlers' plea seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan.

The court has noted that there is a serious allegation that is contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

The court had also clarified that the identity of the petitioners shall be redacted for the purpose of this petition.