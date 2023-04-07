Telangana BJP chief Sanjay gets bail in Hindi SSC paper leak case

WARANGAL: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, who was detained by Police late at night from his residence in Karimnagar was on Thursday granted bail by a magistrate court in the Hindi SSC paper leak case, informed Advocate Shyam Sunder Reddy, Lawyer of Bandi Sanjay.

"Court has accepted our request and bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay furnishing with and sureties and Rs 20,000. Tomorrow morning after furnishing the release order, he will be released from the Karim Nagar jail", said Advocate Reddy.

"Court has made a condition that he can't leave India without permission," he added. Earlier on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case. "Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail," Advocate Karuna Sagar, lawyer of Bandi Sanjay had said.

"We will be filing a contempt proceeding against the investigative officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow," he had added.