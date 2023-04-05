Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained ahead of Modi's visit

"They should have initiated any legal process in the morning, where would Bandi Sanjay go? This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi's programme in Telangana," Reddy alleged.

"What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They are not telling us anything. He is being taken to Bhongir. Why is he being taken there?" Reddy further questioned.

"The reason behind this action is that we are raising our voice against the KCR government over the question paper leak case. This is all against the 'Democracy'," he alleged.

Telangana BJP leaders following the detention of Bandi Sanjay said that a state-wide protest would be launched. "We are planning to do a state-wide protest against the police action against the BJP State President," added Reddy.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with launching various other developmental projects.