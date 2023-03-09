Delhi excise policy: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to grill Sisodia again

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have reached Tihar Jail to once again question former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

According to the probe agency sources, they have permission to quiz Sisodia for three days.

Earlier, the ED had interrogated the AAP leader on the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the party/leaders received through hawala channel from the South Group.

He was also asked about Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha -- daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI and later remanded in judicial custody by Rouse Avenue District Courts.

His bail plea is pending before the court which will be taken up on March 10.